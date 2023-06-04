Payden & Rygel Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,928. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

