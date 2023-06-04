Payden & Rygel Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,291. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

