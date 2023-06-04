Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $219.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.83, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

