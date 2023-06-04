Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $7.17 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $160,255.53 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,034.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00352300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00549680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00067100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00423654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,345,076 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.