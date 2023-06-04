Ossiam Sells 8,355 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.19% of FMC worth $29,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after buying an additional 363,184 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FMC traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.07. 1,089,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.69. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

