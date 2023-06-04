Ossiam Sells 41,885 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.