Ossiam Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1,124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,132 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

ALL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 1,119,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.