Ossiam Has $40.07 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ossiam reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.0% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.24. 4,743,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,067. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $219.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.