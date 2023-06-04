Ossiam Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ossiam cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.19. 1,542,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.52. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

