Ossiam Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,659 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

