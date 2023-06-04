Ossiam Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ossiam grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.55 on Friday, reaching $295.94. 4,515,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.59 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.