Ossiam Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOG stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.23. 19,358,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,361,370. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
