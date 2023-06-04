Ossiam Buys 115,919 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2,304.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,919 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.40. 1,395,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.