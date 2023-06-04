Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 969.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.33. 2,499,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,479. The company has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.01 and its 200 day moving average is $365.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

