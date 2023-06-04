Ossiam Acquires 252,870 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,870 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.71. 66,578,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,353,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

