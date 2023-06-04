Ossiam Acquires 15,009 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $32,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

