OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

