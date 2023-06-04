ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Lessened by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,008 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.83. 5,137,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171,739. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.