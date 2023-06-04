Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.00 million-$535.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.87 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.88-$0.93 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. 6,589,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Okta by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.