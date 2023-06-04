O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after acquiring an additional 279,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

