O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New $250,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

