O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $271,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 463,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0519 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

