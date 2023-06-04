NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NVDA traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,273,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,276,984. The company has a market capitalization of $971.38 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

