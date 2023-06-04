Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

