Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.18. 1,512,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,804. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

