North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $494.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.