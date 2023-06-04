Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Noah Stock Performance
Shares of NOAH opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Noah will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.