Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NOAH opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Noah will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

