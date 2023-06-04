New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948,893 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 242,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,118. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,420,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,821,967.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Ogens bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 339,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,333. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

