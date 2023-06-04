Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41,510.20

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $41,510.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00130924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00039523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023485 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,280,786 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

