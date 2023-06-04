Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.59. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

