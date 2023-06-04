Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

