Nano Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002688 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $97.52 million and $593,293.55 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,222.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00351747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00546937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00067505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.00428215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.