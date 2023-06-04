MX TOKEN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.18 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00012317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $335.08 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

