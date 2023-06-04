Multichain (MULTI) Price Hits $3.77 on Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00013804 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $69.26 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

