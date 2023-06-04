M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $87,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.74.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

