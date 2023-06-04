Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $301.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $282.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.