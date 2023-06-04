Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Mirova

Mirova grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,425. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,883 shares of company stock worth $3,321,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.