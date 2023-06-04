Monero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.08 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $148.69 or 0.00544430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $50.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,311.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00349927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00067169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00426469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,287,850 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

