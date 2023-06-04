Mirova Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirova increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 0.8% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.30. 1,411,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.80. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

