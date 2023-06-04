Mirova Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirova lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.0% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

