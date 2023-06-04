Mirova Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirova raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

