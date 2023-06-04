Mirova Purchases 783 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirova lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,897,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.67. The company has a market capitalization of $428.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

