Mirova Purchases 691 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirova raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,324. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

