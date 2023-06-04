Mirova Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 277,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,471,000 after purchasing an additional 74,359 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. 971,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,061. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

