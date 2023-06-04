Mirova Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mirova lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. AGCO comprises 1.7% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mirova owned approximately 0.11% of AGCO worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 50.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 904,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.27. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.