Mirova Has $3.56 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mirova grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,752 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,552. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

