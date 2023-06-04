Mirova Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 1,831,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

