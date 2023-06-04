Mirova Has $2.05 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mirova raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.20. 702,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,029. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

