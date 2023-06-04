Mirova Has $1.72 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 533,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 315,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,793. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

