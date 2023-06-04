Mirova Buys 285 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirova increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,210,000 after acquiring an additional 86,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,753.25.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $75.65 on Friday, reaching $2,625.65. 327,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,159. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,630.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,391.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

